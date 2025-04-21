Tragedy in Anchal: Man Sets House Ablaze in Shocking Incident

In a tragic incident in Anchal, a 56-year-old man, identified as Vinod from Alanchery, is reported to have died by suicide after allegedly setting his home on fire, authorities reported on Monday.

The police revealed that Vinod allegedly turned on a gas cylinder and ignited his house on Sunday night, following a dispute with his wife and others. Fortunately, his family members escaped unharmed.

The local police indicated that Vinod might have been intoxicated during the incident, which resulted in an explosion that devastated the home. Residents called local authorities, and an official investigation has been launched by the Yeroor police. The deceased's body has been sent to a government hospital for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)