Tragedy in Anchal: Man Sets House Ablaze in Shocking Incident
A 56-year-old man, Vinod from Alanchery, allegedly committed suicide by hanging after setting his house on fire in Anchal, Kerala. Local residents reported he might have been intoxicated. His family escaped unhurt. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
In a tragic incident in Anchal, a 56-year-old man, identified as Vinod from Alanchery, is reported to have died by suicide after allegedly setting his home on fire, authorities reported on Monday.
The police revealed that Vinod allegedly turned on a gas cylinder and ignited his house on Sunday night, following a dispute with his wife and others. Fortunately, his family members escaped unharmed.
The local police indicated that Vinod might have been intoxicated during the incident, which resulted in an explosion that devastated the home. Residents called local authorities, and an official investigation has been launched by the Yeroor police. The deceased's body has been sent to a government hospital for further examination.
