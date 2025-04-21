Tragic Accidents Cast Shadow Over Upcoming Weddings in Ratlam

In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, two individuals lost their lives in separate motorcycle accidents, casting a pall over impending weddings. The first incident occurred on Sunday night near Harsola, approximately 25 kilometers from the district headquarters. The victims, Tejpal Ninama, 42, and his relative, Dinesh Maida, 22, were traveling to Sailana when their motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley in the dark.

Ninama succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Maida died during treatment. Tragically, Maida was due to marry on April 30, according to Sailana police station's Head Constable Niranjan Tripathi. The police have seized the tractor-trolley and filed a case against its driver.

Another heartbreaking incident on Saturday night in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district saw 22-year-old Ramlal Damor's life cut short in a collision between motorbikes. Damor was also set to marry on May 6. The unfortunate accidents underscore the perils associated with night travel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)