Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Journey of Firsts and Reforms

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was the first non-European and Jesuit pope, known for his humility and reforms. He emphasized education, social justice, and modernized traditional papal practices. His leadership style often clashed with conservatives and faced challenges, including addressing clerical sexual abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:53 IST
Pope Francis: A Journey of Firsts and Reforms
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who has passed away at 88, was known for his groundbreaking leadership and commitment to reform within the Roman Catholic Church. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, he was the first non-European pope in over a millennium and the first Jesuit to ascend to the papacy.

His election in 2013 was seen as a surprise move that reflected a new direction for the Church. Francis, choosing his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, prioritized themes of poverty, peace, and environmental care. His leadership style was marked by humility, as he lived simply and shunned the traditional papal trappings.

Despite initiating significant changes within the Vatican, including financial reform and promoting women to senior positions, he faced criticism for his informal approach and his stance on controversial issues like welcoming LGBT individuals and divorced Catholics. His tenure was further challenged by the ongoing clerical sexual abuse crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025