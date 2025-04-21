Pope Francis: A Journey of Firsts and Reforms

Pope Francis, who has passed away at 88, was known for his groundbreaking leadership and commitment to reform within the Roman Catholic Church. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, he was the first non-European pope in over a millennium and the first Jesuit to ascend to the papacy.

His election in 2013 was seen as a surprise move that reflected a new direction for the Church. Francis, choosing his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, prioritized themes of poverty, peace, and environmental care. His leadership style was marked by humility, as he lived simply and shunned the traditional papal trappings.

Despite initiating significant changes within the Vatican, including financial reform and promoting women to senior positions, he faced criticism for his informal approach and his stance on controversial issues like welcoming LGBT individuals and divorced Catholics. His tenure was further challenged by the ongoing clerical sexual abuse crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)