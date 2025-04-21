Scam Alert: Fake Staffer Targets Mumbai MLA's Acquaintance
An impostor, pretending to be an employee of BJP MLA Ameet Satam's office, attempted to defraud an acquaintance by demanding Rs 25,000 for 'educational assistance'. The suspicious act led to a police investigation after a complaint was filed by the target, Chaitanya Naik.
An unidentified individual impersonated a staffer in the office of BJP MLA Ameet Satam in Mumbai, allegedly attempting to extort Rs 25,000 under the guise of 'educational assistance', according to the local police.
Chaitanya Naik, a known associate of the Andheri (West) MLA, was contacted by a caller claiming to be 'Sehgal' from Satam's office, requesting money for education.
Upon suspecting foul play, Naik contacted Satam and learned of the scam, prompting police to register a case and initiate an inquiry into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
