Scam Alert: Fake Staffer Targets Mumbai MLA's Acquaintance

An unidentified individual impersonated a staffer in the office of BJP MLA Ameet Satam in Mumbai, allegedly attempting to extort Rs 25,000 under the guise of 'educational assistance', according to the local police.

Chaitanya Naik, a known associate of the Andheri (West) MLA, was contacted by a caller claiming to be 'Sehgal' from Satam's office, requesting money for education.

Upon suspecting foul play, Naik contacted Satam and learned of the scam, prompting police to register a case and initiate an inquiry into the incident.

