Love Triangle Leads to Tragic Murder in Chhattisgarh

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife's lover and an accomplice in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, police revealed on Monday.

The victim, identified as Sanjeev Manjhi, had traveled with his family to attend a wedding, only to later be discovered dead amidst bushes in Birjhutola, highlighted Kapil Dev Chandra, the local police station officer.

Following investigations, authorities unveiled a murder conspiracy involving Manjhi's wife and her lover. They then arrested the victim's wife, her lover Yugal Kunjam, and his friend, Dharmendra Mandavi, on charges of murder, evidence tampering, and criminal conspiracy, as the probe continues.

