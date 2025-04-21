Love Triangle Leads to Tragic Murder in Chhattisgarh
A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife's lover and an accomplice in Chhattisgarh. The victim, Sanjeev Manjhi, was found dead in the bushes days after attending a wedding with his family. Police have arrested the victim's wife, her lover, and another person for the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife's lover and an accomplice in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, police revealed on Monday.
The victim, identified as Sanjeev Manjhi, had traveled with his family to attend a wedding, only to later be discovered dead amidst bushes in Birjhutola, highlighted Kapil Dev Chandra, the local police station officer.
Following investigations, authorities unveiled a murder conspiracy involving Manjhi's wife and her lover. They then arrested the victim's wife, her lover Yugal Kunjam, and his friend, Dharmendra Mandavi, on charges of murder, evidence tampering, and criminal conspiracy, as the probe continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mosque Blast in Beed: Arrests Under UAPA and Terrorist Act Charges
Thane Police Recovers 102 Mobile Phones Using Advanced Tech Tools
Clash at Ram Navami Rally: BJP Leader vs. Police in Kolkata
Tragic Shooting Incident in Jharkhand: Arrest Made as Investigation Continues
Infamous Fugitive Nadeem Captured After Dramatic Police Encounter