Supreme Court's Role in Reviewing Legislation: A Debate Ignited by Waqf Amendment

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights the Supreme Court's authority to review government decisions, emphasizing its jurisdiction is separate from political influence. He defends the court's involvement in the Waqf Amendment case, noting efforts to aid flood-stricken Ramban district while reassuring supply stability in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, asserted the role of the Supreme Court in reviewing government decisions, urging that legal challenges should be free from political finger-pointing. Highlighting the court's impartial jurisdiction, Abdullah mentioned historical instances like the Article 370 case and the Emergency challenge.

Addressing criticisms over the Waqf Amendment Act being contested in the Supreme Court, he explained his party, National Conference, sought relief from the court, leading to a temporary halt on certain government actions. He dismissed political controversies related to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks.

In response to severe weather conditions in Ramban district, Abdullah detailed ongoing relief efforts and collaboration with central authorities for aid. While the Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed, alternatives like Mughal Road facilitate essential supplies, ensuring no shortages in the Kashmir Valley amid strict monitoring against price hikes and hoarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

