Monetary Dispute Leads to Tragic Stabbing in Sabzi Mandi

In a tragic incident at Sabzi Mandi, a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed following a monetary dispute, according to local police reports.

Sanjeet Kumar, who held a cleaning contract in the market, engaged in a confrontation over an unpaid fee of just Rs 40-50, which spiraled out of control.

This altercation turned violent, leading to Kumar suffering critical injuries from a stabbing. Initially admitted to a local hospital, he was later transferred to Ludhiana, where he passed away.

