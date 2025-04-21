Left Menu

Monetary Dispute Leads to Tragic Stabbing in Sabzi Mandi

A 24-year-old man named Sanjeet Kumar was stabbed to death after a dispute over a small amount of money with a vendor in Sabzi Mandi. The argument escalated, leading to the stabbing. Kumar succumbed to his injuries after being transferred to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

In a tragic incident at Sabzi Mandi, a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed following a monetary dispute, according to local police reports.

Sanjeet Kumar, who held a cleaning contract in the market, engaged in a confrontation over an unpaid fee of just Rs 40-50, which spiraled out of control.

This altercation turned violent, leading to Kumar suffering critical injuries from a stabbing. Initially admitted to a local hospital, he was later transferred to Ludhiana, where he passed away.

