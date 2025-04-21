Left Menu

Water Woes in Nashik: A Cry for Action Amidst Promises

The Congress criticized the Mahayuti government for failing to address Nashik's severe water crisis, forcing women to risk their lives retrieving water from dry wells. Congress leaders condemned the government's spending priorities and called for action on the promises made under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress on Monday criticized the Mahayuti government over the severe water crisis plaguing Nashik district. The situation is dire, forcing women to endanger their lives by fetching water from dried wells.

State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal rebuked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his promise of providing clean tap water to every home by 2024 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. According to Sapkal, while the mission's slogan 'Har Ghar Nal, Har Nal Jal' is visible on posters, reality in many villages remains bleak.

Glaring examples of this failure continue in rural Nashik, where women still traverse hazardous paths to fetch water. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar labeled the situation in Maharashtra as shameful, urging the government to focus on solving real issues rather than extravagantly spending on upcoming events like the Sinhastha Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

