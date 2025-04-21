Arrest of Ram Lalit Yadav for Assault on Minor Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident that has disturbed the local community, a 55-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai, accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Ram Lalit Yadav, reportedly lured the minor into his shanty with the offer of chilled water.

According to law enforcement, Yadav threatened the young girl with severe consequences if she spoke about the incident. The crime was reported by the girl's parents after noticeable changes in her behavior raised concerns. She eventually revealed the traumatic experience, prompting them to approach the MHB police station.

The police have apprehended Yadav, who is now facing charges under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Investigations into the case continue, as the community grapples with this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)