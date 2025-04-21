Bangladesh Islamist Group Challenges Women's Reform Commission

In Bangladesh, the influential Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam has demanded the dissolution of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission. Formed by the interim government, the commission has recommended reforms aimed at empowering women, which Hefazat claims contradict Islamic teachings.

Spokesman Maulana Mamunul Haque conveyed the group's stance, criticizing aspects of Islamic inheritance and family laws flagged by the commission for creating gender discrimination. Hefazat believes these recommendations are objectionable and should be annulled, along with the commission itself. Senior leader Azizul Haque Islamabadi dismissed equality as a Western ideology.

The group plans a major rally at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on May 3, urging religious leaders to challenge the commission's proposals. Adding pressure, they seek the repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act by the Indian government, while other Islamic factions label the commission's efforts as attacks on Islamic ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)