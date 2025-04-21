Sukma Sting: Arrest of Naxal Militia and Explosive Seizure

In a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxalite operations, four lower-ranking Naxal militia members were apprehended in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. This move comes as part of a targeted operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard and local police.

According to a police official, the suspects, identified as Madvi Joga, Muchaki Kosa, Muchaki Deva, and Madvi Hidma, were captured on Sunday near a forest area between Sirsetti and Gogunda villages, located within the Kerlapal police station limits.

The police reported seizing explosives from the arrested individuals, including a 4-kilogram tiffin bomb, two detonators, four gelatin rods, as well as electric and cordex wires, shedding light on the significant threat posed by Naxalite activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)