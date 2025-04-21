Left Menu

Sukma Sting: Arrest of Naxal Militia and Explosive Seizure

Four lower-ranking Naxalites were captured and explosives were seized from them in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. The arrests were made by the District Reserve Guard and local police. Seized items included a tiffin bomb, detonators, gelatin rods, and wires, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

  • India

In a significant breakthrough in anti-Naxalite operations, four lower-ranking Naxal militia members were apprehended in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. This move comes as part of a targeted operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard and local police.

According to a police official, the suspects, identified as Madvi Joga, Muchaki Kosa, Muchaki Deva, and Madvi Hidma, were captured on Sunday near a forest area between Sirsetti and Gogunda villages, located within the Kerlapal police station limits.

The police reported seizing explosives from the arrested individuals, including a 4-kilogram tiffin bomb, two detonators, four gelatin rods, as well as electric and cordex wires, shedding light on the significant threat posed by Naxalite activities in the region.

