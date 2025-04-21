Left Menu

Tribunal Calls for Answers on Illegal Colonies in South Delhi Forest Areas

The National Green Tribunal has requested the Centre to clarify the situation regarding illegal colony developments in forest areas of South Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The tribunal is assessing waste management in these areas but insists on adherence to environmental laws as unauthorized developments violate the Forest Conservation Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:41 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has demanded a response from the Centre regarding the status of illegal colonies in the forest zones of South Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

The case revolves around the management of solid and liquid waste in these controversial settlements.

On April 7, a bench including NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the Delhi Jal Board reported 44 unauthorized colonies, with 22 in forest areas and others partially so.

Sewer lines are reportedly laid in eight of the 11 non-forest colonies. NGT emphasized the focus is on waste management, yet stressed the illegal status of these colonies under the Forest Conservation Act.

The tribunal has sought input from officials of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Housing ministries before the next hearing on August 8, insisting on submissions within a week.

