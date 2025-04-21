Call for Accountability: Palestinian Red Crescent Demands Justice

The Palestinian Red Crescent has demanded a 'serious investigation' into the deaths of 15 aid workers in Gaza last month. This call comes after the Israeli military admitted to 'professional failures' and disciplined two officers in response to the tragic incident.

Younish Al-Khatib, chairman of the Palestinian Red Crescent, criticized the Israeli military's reprimands, dismissing them as inadequate. He compared them to mere administrative measures, emphasizing the need for accountability when such a significant loss of life occurs. The military disciplined one officer and dismissed another but faced global criticism for its response.

The international community condemned the killings, amplifying pressure on Israel to investigate thoroughly. Israeli soldiers had reportedly mistaken clearly marked emergency vehicles for threats during the dark, leading to their deadly actions. Al-Khatib and others are advocating for an independent international investigation to prevent future impunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)