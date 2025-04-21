Supreme Court Blocks Swift Deportations of Venezuelan Migrants Amid Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court has intervened to block the deportation of dozens of Venezuelan migrants detained by the Trump administration in Texas, amidst contentions from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that due process rights were being violated. The administration planned removals under a 1798 wartime law without judicial review.

The ACLU argues these deportations breach due process requirements, as migrants faced removal just 24 hours after receiving notification forms. Claiming the migrants' alleged ties to criminal gangs, the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act, which allows the president to deport individuals posing national security risks during wartime.

ACLU attorneys have urged the Supreme Court to maintain its block on the deportations and provide clear guidelines ensuring detainees' rights to contest removals. Meanwhile, the administration contends that deportations are lawful based on previous notices given to the migrants, despite court orders demanding adequate warning and opportunity for legal recourse.

