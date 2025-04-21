Left Menu

Odisha Police Crack Down on Fake Job Scam

Police in Odisha have dismantled a fake job scam, arresting three individuals involved in conducting illegal recruitment for jobs in Israel. The accused circulated fraudulent advertisements and forged documents to deceive job seekers. The investigation continues, according to Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:27 IST
Odisha Police Crack Down on Fake Job Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on employment fraud, the Odisha Police have dismantled a fake job racket, leading to the arrest of three suspects on Monday. This operation stemmed from a complaint regarding an unauthorized interview process in the Kharvel Nagar area for purported recruitment to various Israeli posts.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed that a police team swiftly intervened by raiding the hotel where the illegal activities were conducted, taking the accused into custody. The suspects allegedly enticed job seekers by extensively promoting fraudulent job advertisements on social media platforms and using forged documents mimicking official notifications.

The case remains under active investigation as the police aim to uncover further details and pursue additional suspects linked to this scam. Authorities are urging potential job seekers to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of recruitment advertisements to avoid falling victim to similar deceitful schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025