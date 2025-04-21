Odisha Police Crack Down on Fake Job Scam

In a significant crackdown on employment fraud, the Odisha Police have dismantled a fake job racket, leading to the arrest of three suspects on Monday. This operation stemmed from a complaint regarding an unauthorized interview process in the Kharvel Nagar area for purported recruitment to various Israeli posts.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed that a police team swiftly intervened by raiding the hotel where the illegal activities were conducted, taking the accused into custody. The suspects allegedly enticed job seekers by extensively promoting fraudulent job advertisements on social media platforms and using forged documents mimicking official notifications.

The case remains under active investigation as the police aim to uncover further details and pursue additional suspects linked to this scam. Authorities are urging potential job seekers to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of recruitment advertisements to avoid falling victim to similar deceitful schemes.

