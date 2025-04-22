Massive Administrative Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh

In an extensive administrative shake-up, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 33 IAS officers, including district magistrates from 11 districts, marking a significant reshuffle. Among the key changes, Shishir, formerly Director Information, now holds multiple roles including Special Secretary MSME and CEO of the Khadi Board.

Additionally, Kaushal Raj Sharma, who served as Varanasi Divisional Commissioner, has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister. Vishal Singh, the outgoing District Magistrate of Bhadohi, will serve as the new Director of Information and Culture. S Rajlingam moves from District Magistrate of Varanasi to Divisional Commissioner.

The reshuffle also affects district magistrates in Hapur, Azamgarh, and several other districts. Among IPS transfers, DK Thakur becomes the Additional Director General of the Special Security Force in Lucknow, while Bhanu Bhaskar and Dr. Sanjeev Gupta take on key positions in the Meerut and Prayagraj Zones, respectively. Moreover, 24 DSPs have been reassigned.

(With inputs from agencies.)