Devastating Drone Assault on Odesa: Russian Forces Target Civilians

Russian forces launched a significant drone attack on Odesa, injuring three and damaging civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian air force intercepted 54 drones, downing 38. Emergency services battled fires amidst widespread damage. Odesa's pivotal ports have been recurrently targeted in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 22-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating escalation of hostilities, Russian forces unleashed a major drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa overnight, injuring three residents and causing widespread damage to residential areas.

Local officials, including Odesa's Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, reported significant destruction, sharing images of raging fires and shattered windows. The governor confirmed the injuries and ongoing medical treatment for those affected.

The Ukrainian air force revealed that of the 54 drones unleashed by Russia, 38 were successfully intercepted, with the remainder failing to hit targets, possibly thwarted by electronic defenses. The assault left significant damage on civilian infrastructure and a local educational institution, emphasizing Odesa's continued vulnerability in the protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

