Vice President Dhankhar Challenges Supreme Court's Role in Legislative Matter
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized a Supreme Court ruling that sets a three-month deadline for presidential decisions on bills. He argued that such directives undermine the constitutional balance by encroaching on parliamentary supremacy, warning against judicial overreach into legislative functions.
In a bold statement on Tuesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar strongly criticized a recent Supreme Court decision, arguing that the judiciary is overstepping its boundaries by dictating timelines for presidential decisions on legislative bills.
Addressing an event at Delhi University, Dhankhar emphasized the supreme national interest guiding constitutional authorities' words and actions. He criticized recent interpretations that see constitutional roles as merely ceremonial, asserting that parliamentary supremacy remains unchallenged by any other authority, including the judiciary.
Dhankhar's comments come in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that requires the President to make decisions on bills within three months, a move he describes as unwarranted judicial intervention in executive functions. He warned that judges must not overreach by acting as a 'super parliament.'
