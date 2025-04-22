Vice President Dhankhar Challenges Supreme Court's Role in Legislative Matter

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar strongly criticized a recent Supreme Court decision, arguing that the judiciary is overstepping its boundaries by dictating timelines for presidential decisions on legislative bills.

Addressing an event at Delhi University, Dhankhar emphasized the supreme national interest guiding constitutional authorities' words and actions. He criticized recent interpretations that see constitutional roles as merely ceremonial, asserting that parliamentary supremacy remains unchallenged by any other authority, including the judiciary.

Dhankhar's comments come in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that requires the President to make decisions on bills within three months, a move he describes as unwarranted judicial intervention in executive functions. He warned that judges must not overreach by acting as a 'super parliament.'

