Naidu Pushes Forward Polavaram Project and Mega City Vision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held numerous meetings in Delhi with Union ministers to expedite the Polavaram project and establish a high court bench in Kurnool. Discussions also focused on developmental plans for a mega city and an international airport in Amaravati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:47 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, fresh from a European holiday, engaged in dialogues with several Union ministers in New Delhi concerning key state projects.

The focus was on resolving technical issues tied to the Polavaram project and advocating for a permanent high court bench in Kurnool, amid calls for increased judicial appointments.

Naidu, head of the TDP party, plans a 'mega city' around Amaravati, including an international airport, seeking to advance Andhra's infrastructure and governance as a strong NDA ally.

