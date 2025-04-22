Tragic Highway Crash Claims Lives of Brave Policemen in Odisha
In Odisha's Cuttack district, a dumper collided with a PCR van, resulting in the deaths of two policemen and injuries to another. The crash occurred early Tuesday morning on the Cuttack-Paradip highway. An investigation is underway, and the truck driver has been arrested.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Cuttack district, two policemen lost their lives when a dumper crashed into their PCR van on the Cuttack-Paradip highway during the early hours of Tuesday, according to official reports.
The accident, which took place around 4:30 am near Gatiroutpatna, involved a sand-carrying dumper that hit the van operated by the CRRI police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo stated that the vehicles overturned and fell into a roadside pit following the collision. The truck driver has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
The deceased officers, identified as Lokanath Sabar, an OAPF constable, and home guard Jagannath Mahalik, were instantly killed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, with well-wishes for the recovery of injured personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
