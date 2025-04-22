Left Menu

BJP MP Dubey's Remarks Ignite Contempt Debate at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear a plea next week regarding BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks that criticized the judiciary, particularly Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The plea seeks the removal of derogatory content from social media. Dubey's comments have sparked discussions on contempt proceedings and the judiciary's role.

The Supreme Court has decided to hear next week a plea concerning BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial criticism of the judiciary, specifically targeting Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The plea also requests removal of offensive videos circulating on social media.

Dubey's remarks, deemed inflammatory, have brought attention to the potential for contempt proceedings. After a video of his statements went viral, derogatory terms for the top court emerged on social media. The court is being urged to expedite action on the issue.

The criticism arose following the Centre's promise not to implement contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, prompting Dubey's comments on the role of the judiciary in law-making. In response, the BJP distanced itself, maintaining respect for the judiciary's role in democracy.

