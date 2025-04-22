Mamata Banerjee's Plea to Unemployed Teachers: Return to Schools Amid Job Assurance
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged protesting teachers to return to work after losing jobs due to a Supreme Court decision. She assured them of job and salary protection while cautioning against provocations. The protests, following invalidated appointments, have centered around demanding transparency from the government.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called on protesting teachers, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court ruling, to continue their work. She assured them that their salaries and positions would be protected by the government.
Despite assurances, thousands of teachers maintained their protests outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters in Salt Lake, as they have been urging more transparency in the employment process.
Banerjee emphasized that the government has the list distinguishing the tainted from the untainted teachers. She warned them against being provoked by instigators and stressed that a review petition will be filed with the Supreme Court for the affected staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
