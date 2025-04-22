Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Plea to Unemployed Teachers: Return to Schools Amid Job Assurance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged protesting teachers to return to work after losing jobs due to a Supreme Court decision. She assured them of job and salary protection while cautioning against provocations. The protests, following invalidated appointments, have centered around demanding transparency from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:14 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Plea to Unemployed Teachers: Return to Schools Amid Job Assurance
teachers
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called on protesting teachers, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court ruling, to continue their work. She assured them that their salaries and positions would be protected by the government.

Despite assurances, thousands of teachers maintained their protests outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters in Salt Lake, as they have been urging more transparency in the employment process.

Banerjee emphasized that the government has the list distinguishing the tainted from the untainted teachers. She warned them against being provoked by instigators and stressed that a review petition will be filed with the Supreme Court for the affected staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025