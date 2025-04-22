Militant Raids in Manipur: Security Forces Strike

Security forces in Manipur have successfully detained four militants from the outlawed PREPAK faction in a series of operations across Imphal East district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Monday's raid in Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok area netted three militants, including one female, along with a cache of weapons and communication devices, a senior police officer reported.

An additional militia member, apprehended in Sunday's operation in Sawombung, was identified as 22-year-old Khundrakpam Katho Singh. These operations also yielded substantial caches of munitions and equipment, enhancing security agencies' capability to thwart future insurgent activities.

