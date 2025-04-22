Left Menu

Militant Raids in Manipur: Security Forces Strike

In a series of operations, security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district apprehended four militants from the banned PREPAK outfit. Weapons, communication devices, and vehicles were seized in raids. The militants are suspected of being involved in recent kidnappings for ransom in the region.

Security forces in Manipur have successfully detained four militants from the outlawed PREPAK faction in a series of operations across Imphal East district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Monday's raid in Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok area netted three militants, including one female, along with a cache of weapons and communication devices, a senior police officer reported.

An additional militia member, apprehended in Sunday's operation in Sawombung, was identified as 22-year-old Khundrakpam Katho Singh. These operations also yielded substantial caches of munitions and equipment, enhancing security agencies' capability to thwart future insurgent activities.

