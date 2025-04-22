Detention Stirs Tensions: Islamic Jihad Leaders Held in Syria

In a move stirring regional tensions, Syrian authorities detained two senior figures from the Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad, earlier this month. Khaled Khaled and Yasser al-Zafari, key leaders within the faction, have been held for five days without a clear explanation, causing unrest among group members.

The arrests come as Islamic Jihad, backed by Iran, has been actively involved in military actions against Israel. However, the shifting political climate in Syria, under new Islamist leadership, aims to distance itself from Iranian-backed factions, hinting at a strategic pivot amidst ongoing international negotiations for sanctions relief.

Israel has targeted Islamic Jihad positions in Syria repeatedly, maintaining that the group operates command centers within Syrian borders, a claim the faction denies. This development coincides with Syria's attempts to realign its diplomatic postures both regionally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)