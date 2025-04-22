High Court Shields Bajwa Amidst Legal Storm

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday extended interim protection for Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa against arrest until May 7. The decision relates to an FIR concerning Bajwa's controversial '50 bombs have reached Punjab' statement, which has sparked significant legal debate and political repercussions.

The court's decision allows for continued investigation but prohibits arrest until the next hearing. Previously, the court had directed Punjab's government not to take coercive action against Bajwa. Bajwa's counsel argues that the FIR stifles freedoms guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab, was questioned extensively by police over his claims, which he asserts highlight law and order issues. He deems the FIR and his questioning as politically motivated by the AAP government.

