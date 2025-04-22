Left Menu

High Court Shields Bajwa Amidst Legal Storm

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has extended interim protection from arrest for Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa until May 7. Bajwa faces an FIR over his claim that '50 bombs have reached Punjab.' The court's decision follows arguments about freedom of speech and political motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:24 IST
High Court Shields Bajwa Amidst Legal Storm
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday extended interim protection for Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa against arrest until May 7. The decision relates to an FIR concerning Bajwa's controversial '50 bombs have reached Punjab' statement, which has sparked significant legal debate and political repercussions.

The court's decision allows for continued investigation but prohibits arrest until the next hearing. Previously, the court had directed Punjab's government not to take coercive action against Bajwa. Bajwa's counsel argues that the FIR stifles freedoms guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab, was questioned extensively by police over his claims, which he asserts highlight law and order issues. He deems the FIR and his questioning as politically motivated by the AAP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025