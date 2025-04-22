Constitutional Showdown: Supreme Court vs. Parliament
Opposition leaders contend with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar over the supremacy of the Constitution. Dhankhar, supporting Parliament's superiority, critiqued the judiciary's role in legislative matters. This sparked a rebuttal emphasizing the Constitution's primacy and the judicial review's essential role in preserving democratic balance.
- Country:
- India
In a heated debate surrounding constitutional authority, opposition leaders on Tuesday criticized Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks supporting the supremacy of Parliament over the judiciary. Dhankhar had commented that the Supreme Court's recent directive on legislative timelines impinges on parliamentary domain.
The controversy arose after Dhankhar asserted that constitutional authorities communicated solely in national interest. Meanwhile, leaders like Kapil Sibal and Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized the Constitution's ultimate authority, arguing for the importance of judicial review as a check and balance in democratic governance.
Opposition voices, including Congress representatives and MPs like Manoj Jha and Dharmendra Yadav, urged Dhankhar to acknowledge the judicial branch's role in the separation of powers, stressing that the Constitution is the supreme law guiding the nation's legislative, executive, and judicial functions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts as Waqf Bill Faces Opposition in J&K Assembly
Controversy Ignites Over Waqf Amendment Act: Opposition Voices Unconstitutional Concerns
TMC and Opposition Clash Over Supreme Court's Annulment of Teacher Appointments
Controversy Surrounds AIFF's Task Force Formation Amid Bhutia's Opposition
Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against J&K Speaker Amid Waqf Act Dispute