Constitutional Showdown: Supreme Court vs. Parliament

In a heated debate surrounding constitutional authority, opposition leaders on Tuesday criticized Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks supporting the supremacy of Parliament over the judiciary. Dhankhar had commented that the Supreme Court's recent directive on legislative timelines impinges on parliamentary domain.

The controversy arose after Dhankhar asserted that constitutional authorities communicated solely in national interest. Meanwhile, leaders like Kapil Sibal and Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized the Constitution's ultimate authority, arguing for the importance of judicial review as a check and balance in democratic governance.

Opposition voices, including Congress representatives and MPs like Manoj Jha and Dharmendra Yadav, urged Dhankhar to acknowledge the judicial branch's role in the separation of powers, stressing that the Constitution is the supreme law guiding the nation's legislative, executive, and judicial functions.

