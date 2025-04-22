Left Menu

India's Extradition Setback: The Case of Sanjay Bhandari

The Enforcement Directorate faced a setback in its efforts to extradite arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, as a UK court denied the appeal. The ED's move to declare him a fugitive remains pending before a Delhi court. Bhandari, linked to money laundering cases, also opposed the extradition based on a London High Court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:19 IST
India's Extradition Setback: The Case of Sanjay Bhandari
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi court on Tuesday about the dismissal of its appeal against a UK court's decision, which denied the extradition of high-profile arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to India.

This development took place during a hearing concerning a money laundering case involving Bhandari and others, with Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen presiding. The federal agency sought to declare Bhandari a 'fugitive', a decision pending before another Delhi court set to hear the matter on May 3.

Bhandari's counsel opposed this plea, referencing a London high court order that denied his extradition. The court's ruling, which cited human rights concerns, has also been leveraged by fugitives like Mehul Choksi in similar legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025