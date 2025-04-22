Bomb Hoaxes Rattle City Institutions
Two institutions, RV College of Engineering and the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, received bomb threat emails that turned out to be hoaxes. Both campuses were evacuated as precautionary searches were conducted. Authorities confirmed the absence of explosive devices and are investigating the source of the emails.
Students and staff at two prominent institutions in the city faced a scare when bomb threat emails were received on Tuesday. Fortunately, these proved to be hoaxes. Police stated that RV College of Engineering and the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath were evacuated as a precaution.
The emails, sent from an individual named Rajput Sindaar, prompted immediate response as bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs combed the premises. Both threats were sent late Monday evening and discovered by staff during routine communications.
Preliminary investigations by the police have confirmed that no explosive devices were present, and they are pursuing leads to identify the source of these unsettling communications. Separate cases have been registered for the incidents.
