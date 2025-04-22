Left Menu

Tragic Militant Attack in Kashmir Targets Tourists

In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 20 tourists were killed by suspected militants, marking the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in years. The 'Kashmir Resistance' group claimed responsibility, citing demographic changes. The attack coincides with a personal visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shocking attack unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir, where suspected militants opened fire on tourists in the Pahalgam area, resulting in at least 20 fatalities. This incident marks the worst assault on civilians in the heavily contested Himalayan region in recent years.

The attack, claimed by a group known as the 'Kashmir Resistance,' took place amidst rising tourism in the region, especially during summer months. The militants targeted an off-road meadow area, and witnesses initially mistook gunfire for firecrackers.

Both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed retaliatory justice, emphasizing a strong resolve against terrorism. The incident coincides with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to India, drawing parallels with past insurgency strategies aiming to attract global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

