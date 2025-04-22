Tragic Militant Attack in Kashmir Targets Tourists
In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 20 tourists were killed by suspected militants, marking the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in years. The 'Kashmir Resistance' group claimed responsibility, citing demographic changes. The attack coincides with a personal visit by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.
A shocking attack unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir, where suspected militants opened fire on tourists in the Pahalgam area, resulting in at least 20 fatalities. This incident marks the worst assault on civilians in the heavily contested Himalayan region in recent years.
The attack, claimed by a group known as the 'Kashmir Resistance,' took place amidst rising tourism in the region, especially during summer months. The militants targeted an off-road meadow area, and witnesses initially mistook gunfire for firecrackers.
Both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed retaliatory justice, emphasizing a strong resolve against terrorism. The incident coincides with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to India, drawing parallels with past insurgency strategies aiming to attract global attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Bengal's Corruption and Violence
Calcutta High Court Reviews Mothabari Violence Action Report
Eastern Cape Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Gender-Based Violence
Global Tensions Escalate Amid Tariffs, Violence, and Political Shifts
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: Romance and Rivalry Spur Violence