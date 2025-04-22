Tragic Militant Attack in Kashmir Targets Tourists

A shocking attack unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir, where suspected militants opened fire on tourists in the Pahalgam area, resulting in at least 20 fatalities. This incident marks the worst assault on civilians in the heavily contested Himalayan region in recent years.

The attack, claimed by a group known as the 'Kashmir Resistance,' took place amidst rising tourism in the region, especially during summer months. The militants targeted an off-road meadow area, and witnesses initially mistook gunfire for firecrackers.

Both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed retaliatory justice, emphasizing a strong resolve against terrorism. The incident coincides with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to India, drawing parallels with past insurgency strategies aiming to attract global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)