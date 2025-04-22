Left Menu

Punjab Police Uncover Major Weapon-Smuggling Operation

The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police has dismantled a weapon-smuggling module with the arrest of Gurwinder Singh in Amritsar. Singh, allegedly working for USA-based handlers, was found with illegal firearms. Authorities are investigating to uncover further connections in the smuggling network.

Updated: 22-04-2025 20:53 IST
Punjab Police Uncover Major Weapon-Smuggling Operation
The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has successfully exposed a significant weapon-smuggling module, arresting a key operative from Ludhiana, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Gurwinder Singh, also known as Guri, hailing from Pakhowal and currently residing in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was apprehended with multiple firearms, including two .45 bore, two .30 bore, and one .32 bore pistols. Authorities recovered these from his possession along with a white car he was using for transport.

The investigation reveals Singh's involvement under the instructions of USA-based handlers, Gurlal and Hardeep Singh, orchestrating a transnational smuggling ring. Gurwinder was apprehended in Ludhiana while attempting to deliver a consignment. More arrests are anticipated as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

