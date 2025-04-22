Punjab Police Uncover Major Weapon-Smuggling Operation

The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has successfully exposed a significant weapon-smuggling module, arresting a key operative from Ludhiana, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

Gurwinder Singh, also known as Guri, hailing from Pakhowal and currently residing in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, was apprehended with multiple firearms, including two .45 bore, two .30 bore, and one .32 bore pistols. Authorities recovered these from his possession along with a white car he was using for transport.

The investigation reveals Singh's involvement under the instructions of USA-based handlers, Gurlal and Hardeep Singh, orchestrating a transnational smuggling ring. Gurwinder was apprehended in Ludhiana while attempting to deliver a consignment. More arrests are anticipated as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)