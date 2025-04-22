Left Menu

Crisis in Kashmir: Deadly Attack Shakes Pahalgam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar to evaluate Kashmir's security after a fatal attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people. The attack targeted tourists near Pahalgam, marking the deadliest assault since 2019 in the valley. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility, raising concerns over cross-border terrorism.

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urgently traveled to Srinagar to assess the security scenario. The deadly assault, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, is reported as the most severe since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

Upon his arrival, Shah prioritized a visit to the Raj Bhavan, where a high-level meeting with security officials is planned. This comes as terrorists targeted a popular meadow near Pahalgam, invoking widespread alarm. The attack not only took the lives of locals and foreigners but also disrupted the peaceful image of the region.

The Resistance Front, a faction linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility, underscoring ongoing security challenges. The infiltration route possibly used by the attackers is under scrutiny, highlighting cross-border terrorism concerns. The incident has amplified security measures and heightened governmental response to curb further attacks.

