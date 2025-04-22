Ghana's Judicial Shake-Up: Chief Justice Torkornoo Suspended Amid Investigation

In a significant development, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. The decision comes following three petitions filed against her, prompting the president to establish an investigative committee after adjudging a prima facie case.

Appointed to her position in June 2023 by former president Nana Akufo-Addo, Torkornoo is the third female chief justice of Ghana. The presidential statement withheld specifics of the allegations, and further comments from Ghana's presidential office are pending.

Earlier this year, Justice Torkornoo managed to retain her position when President Akufo-Addo labeled a removal petition against her as deficient. The unfolding scenario marks a pivotal moment in Ghana's judiciary landscape.

