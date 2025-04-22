Left Menu

Ghana's Judicial Shake-Up: Chief Justice Torkornoo Suspended Amid Investigation

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo following three petitions against her. A committee was formed for investigation after a prima facie case was determined. Justice Torkornoo, appointed in June 2023, previously survived a removal request due to deficient petitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. The decision comes following three petitions filed against her, prompting the president to establish an investigative committee after adjudging a prima facie case.

Appointed to her position in June 2023 by former president Nana Akufo-Addo, Torkornoo is the third female chief justice of Ghana. The presidential statement withheld specifics of the allegations, and further comments from Ghana's presidential office are pending.

Earlier this year, Justice Torkornoo managed to retain her position when President Akufo-Addo labeled a removal petition against her as deficient. The unfolding scenario marks a pivotal moment in Ghana's judiciary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

