Tragic Tale: Maharashtra Tourists Targeted in Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a tragic incident near Pahalgam, Kashmir, terrorists opened fire on Tuesday afternoon, leaving 26 people dead, including two tourists from Maharashtra. The attack took place at the famed Baisaran meadow, where visitors were enjoying recreational activities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the incident, expressing condolences and solidarity with the victims' families. He announced that the state government would remain in close contact with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to assist the affected.

Fadnavis identified the deceased as Dilip Disle and Atul Mone, while two others, Manik Patel and S Bhalchandra Rao, were injured but reportedly stable. The chief minister reassured the injured individuals and their families of the government's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)