Tragedy in Paradise: Pahalgam Terror Attack Shakes Nation

A deadly terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, led to widespread condemnation. Prime Minister Modi vowed to take action, while opposition parties criticized the government's claims of normalcy. The attack left 26 dead and many injured, with calls for stringent measures against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:29 IST
Tragedy in Paradise: Pahalgam Terror Attack Shakes Nation
A terror attack in Pahalgam, a tourist haven in Jammu and Kashmir, has provoked national outrage after gunmen killed 26 people, including tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the perpetrators would face justice, promising that their malicious agenda will falter.

Opposition leaders, however, questioned government claims of stability in the region, urging immediate accountability. As political leaders demanded action, Congress called for an all-party meeting to address the situation and ensure answers for the families of the victims.

In response, Home Minister Amit Shah assured stringent measures against those involved, while security forces launched operations to neutralize the terrorists. The attack coincided with a visit by US Vice President J D Vance, spotlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

