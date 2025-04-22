Tragedy in Paradise: Pahalgam Terror Attack Shakes Nation

A terror attack in Pahalgam, a tourist haven in Jammu and Kashmir, has provoked national outrage after gunmen killed 26 people, including tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the perpetrators would face justice, promising that their malicious agenda will falter.

Opposition leaders, however, questioned government claims of stability in the region, urging immediate accountability. As political leaders demanded action, Congress called for an all-party meeting to address the situation and ensure answers for the families of the victims.

In response, Home Minister Amit Shah assured stringent measures against those involved, while security forces launched operations to neutralize the terrorists. The attack coincided with a visit by US Vice President J D Vance, spotlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

