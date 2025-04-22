Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boy, Nabs Seven Culprits

Police conducted a six-hour operation to rescue a kidnapped nine-year-old boy and arrested seven individuals, including the boy's private tutor. The kidnapping was a ransom plot orchestrated by Subhrakant, aiming to exploit the complainant's recent financial gain. The victim was safely recovered without filing an FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:38 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boy, Nabs Seven Culprits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and decisive operation, police successfully rescued a kidnapped nine-year-old boy within six hours after receiving a complaint. Seven individuals, including the boy's private tutor, were apprehended for their roles in the crime, confirmed Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate officers.

The boy, who was kidnapped on his way to school, was later found in the Nirakarpur area of Nayagarh district. The culprits demanded a ransom, leveraging the complainant's recent land sale profits. Law enforcement carried out the rescue without registering a formal complaint initially.

The successful rescue operation involved multiple raids across different districts, with authorities finding the boy in good health. The ringleader, Subhrakant, and his associates were allegedly motivated by financial gain, and the getaway car has been confiscated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

