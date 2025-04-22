Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Boy, Nabs Seven Culprits

In a swift and decisive operation, police successfully rescued a kidnapped nine-year-old boy within six hours after receiving a complaint. Seven individuals, including the boy's private tutor, were apprehended for their roles in the crime, confirmed Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate officers.

The boy, who was kidnapped on his way to school, was later found in the Nirakarpur area of Nayagarh district. The culprits demanded a ransom, leveraging the complainant's recent land sale profits. Law enforcement carried out the rescue without registering a formal complaint initially.

The successful rescue operation involved multiple raids across different districts, with authorities finding the boy in good health. The ringleader, Subhrakant, and his associates were allegedly motivated by financial gain, and the getaway car has been confiscated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)