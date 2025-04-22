Left Menu

Colorado Judge Blocks Hasty Deportations of Venezuelan Migrants

A federal judge in Colorado has ordered the Trump administration to provide Venezuelan migrants 21 days' notice before deportation, blocking quick removals under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Migrants must be informed in their own language about their right to legal consultation, emphasizing judicial scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Colorado has handed a setback to President Donald Trump's administration by mandating that Venezuelan migrants detained in the state receive at least 21 days' notice before deportation. This ruling challenges the administration's usage of a wartime law, typically the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, to expedite removals.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney's decision maintains a temporary halt on deportations in Colorado, emphasizing the necessity to inform detainees in an understandable language about their rights, including the right to consult with an attorney. The judge expressed concerns that the previously proposed 24-hour notice would not meet the requirements set by the U.S. Supreme Court for allowing migrants to legally challenge deportation.

As of now, the Justice Department has not provided a response to this ruling. The case spotlights the ongoing legal struggles surrounding immigration policies and the rights of migrants facing deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

