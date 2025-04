Mumbai Tightens Security Post-Pahalgam Terror Strike

The Mumbai Police have heightened security measures following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming 26 lives. An official confirmed on Tuesday night that senior officers have been mandated to boost vigilance across various city areas, reflecting heightened concerns for public safety.

According to the directive, all senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) and Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) must remain extremely vigilant in their jurisdictions. The police have implemented increased security checks at several locations throughout the metropolis as part of their strategic response.

The attack in Pahalgam, a noted tourist destination, underlines ongoing threats, reminiscent of the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistani terrorists, which resulted in 166 fatalities over a grueling 60-hour period. This history shapes current security protocols, reinforcing the city's stance against terrorism.

