Belgian Court Denies Bail to Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi

A Belgian court has denied bail to Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case. Choksi was arrested in Antwerp based on an extradition request by Indian authorities. The diamantaire, residing in Antigua since 2018, is now contesting extradition from jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Belgian court has denied bail to Mehul Choksi, a prominent figure in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, according to his lawyer.

Choksi, a 65-year-old diamond merchant, was apprehended in Antwerp on April 12 following an extradition request from India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The diamantaire, who fled India in 2018 and took Caribbean citizenship in Antigua, now faces the prospect of contesting his extradition from jail in Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

