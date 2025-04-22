Left Menu

Heightened Vigil in Capital Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Security measures have been intensified in the national capital after a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, left 26 people dead. Delhi Police have increased checks and surveillance, especially at tourist spots and border areas, following the attack targeting tourists in a scenic meadow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been heightened in the national capital following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials announced on Tuesday.

The attack, which occurred at a renowned meadow near Pahalgam town, resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists, marking the deadliest incident in the area since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

In response, the Delhi Police have escalated security measures citywide, with a particular focus on tourist locations and border checkpoints. This enhanced vigilance is concurrent with the visit of US Vice President J D Vance, amid already boosted security protocols in Delhi and other cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

