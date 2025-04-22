Kerala Stands United After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

In response to the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala's political leaders have voiced strong condemnation. The incident, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, has been described as a heinous act by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He emphasized the need for justice and assured the bereaved families of his condolences.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan called the attack a significant threat to national security, suggesting possible security failures. He urged both state and central governments to act swiftly in ensuring safety and restoring peace. BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar noted that the incident aimed to disrupt the region's growing tourism, promising a robust response.

NORKA Roots has established a help desk to assist Keralites affected by the attack. The initiative aims to provide support and safe return of state residents in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the national security apparatus has been questioned for potential lapses in preventing such a tragedy.

