Kerala Stands United After Deadly Pahalgam Attack

Kerala's leaders condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including tourists. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vowed justice for the victims and safe return of Keralites. Opposition called for action on security lapses. A help desk was established for stranded Keralites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:39 IST
Kerala Stands United After Deadly Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala's political leaders have voiced strong condemnation. The incident, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, has been described as a heinous act by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He emphasized the need for justice and assured the bereaved families of his condolences.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan called the attack a significant threat to national security, suggesting possible security failures. He urged both state and central governments to act swiftly in ensuring safety and restoring peace. BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar noted that the incident aimed to disrupt the region's growing tourism, promising a robust response.

NORKA Roots has established a help desk to assist Keralites affected by the attack. The initiative aims to provide support and safe return of state residents in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the national security apparatus has been questioned for potential lapses in preventing such a tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

