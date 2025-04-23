Left Menu

Tragic Turn of Enmity: Arrests Made in Amethi Murder Case

Authorities have arrested two individuals linked to the murder of a 25-year-old Dalit man, Shivam Kori, in Amethi. The incident reportedly stemmed from personal enmity, with Kori's past actions leading to a deadly vendetta. The accused named are Maan Singh and Vikas Yadav, both now in police custody.

In a swift move, Amethi police have arrested two suspects linked to the brutal murder of a Dalit man, 25-year-old Shivam Kori, officials reported on Tuesday. Kori, hailing from Alam Singh Ka Purwa village, suffered a fatal throat injury inflicted by a sharp weapon on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer Anshuman Singh confirmed that Kori was dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Amethi Superintendent of Police, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, revealed personal enmity as the motive behind the crime. According to police reports, two assailants identified as Maan Singh and Vikas Yadav, along with two unidentified individuals, have been charged under multiple sections, including the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Maan Singh confessed that previous misconduct by Kori against his daughter prompted his retaliatory action. Both named suspects are now in police custody, awaiting further legal procedures, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

