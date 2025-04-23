Overnight Drone Assault Rattles Ukraine

In a relentless assault, Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Ukraine's east, south, and central regions, causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure and businesses in the Poltava region. Ukrainian officials confirmed this early Wednesday morning.

The attack also resulted in injuries to two civilians in the Odesa region, raising concerns over the ongoing aggression. Regional governors reported ongoing efforts to repel similar attacks in the Kyiv region and Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, using air defense units as tensions continue to rise.

This latest escalation highlights the persistent threat faced by Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia, bringing attention to the regions of Poltava, Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv as they grapple with the aftermath of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)