Tragedy in Kashmir: Tourist Attack Sparks Outcry and Grief

In a shocking incident, 26 individuals lost their lives and 17 sustained injuries when gunmen unleashed a deadly attack on tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir, marking the deadliest assault in the region in 20 years. The attack happened on Tuesday in Pahalgam, a picturesque locale now drawing more tourists due to diminished violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to address the crisis. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also returned from meetings abroad to be present in this time of national distress. The massacre, reminiscent of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

A lesser-known militant group, 'Kashmir Resistance,' claimed responsibility, voicing grievances over alleged demographic changes with the settlement of outsiders. The attack spurred local organizations to protest by calling for a shutdown, as airlines scrambled to evacuate tourists amid heightened tensions in this conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)