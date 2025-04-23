Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: Tourist Attack Sparks Outcry and Grief

In a devastating attack in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 people were killed and 17 injured when militants opened fire at tourists. The incident is the worst in India since 2008. The 'Kashmir Resistance' group claimed responsibility, protesting alleged demographic changes. The attack has prompted a shutdown protest and raised tensions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, 26 individuals lost their lives and 17 sustained injuries when gunmen unleashed a deadly attack on tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir, marking the deadliest assault in the region in 20 years. The attack happened on Tuesday in Pahalgam, a picturesque locale now drawing more tourists due to diminished violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to address the crisis. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also returned from meetings abroad to be present in this time of national distress. The massacre, reminiscent of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

A lesser-known militant group, 'Kashmir Resistance,' claimed responsibility, voicing grievances over alleged demographic changes with the settlement of outsiders. The attack spurred local organizations to protest by calling for a shutdown, as airlines scrambled to evacuate tourists amid heightened tensions in this conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

