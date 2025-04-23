Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Nation Mourns

The Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir resulted in the death of 26 people, including tourists and locals, causing widespread condemnation and protests. Leaders and citizens demanded justice for the victims. Prime Minister Modi and other officials are actively addressing the situation with efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting at the Delhi airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar immediately upon his return from Saudi Arabia to address the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The deadly attack at a prominent tourist destination in south Kashmir has ignited outrage both domestically and internationally. The victims included two foreigners and two locals, with the nation collectively mourning their loss as bodies were transported to Srinagar for official honors.

In response to the tragedy, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced compensation for the affected families, while the National Investigation Agency initiated a probe. Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut short her U.S. visit. The attack also triggered widespread shutdowns and protests across Kashmir, with many newspapers printing front pages in black to symbolize grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

