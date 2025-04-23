Russia's Drone Barrage on Ukraine: Overnight Assault

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed 134 drones in a coordinated overnight assault on Ukraine, as confirmed by the Ukrainian air force on Wednesday.

Demonstrating resilience, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 67 of these drones, while utilizing electronic warfare tactics to redirect an additional 47. This effort minimized potential damage and disruption.

Despite these defensive measures, the attacks resulted in damage across six Ukrainian regions, heightening tensions and highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)