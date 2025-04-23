Left Menu

Russia's Drone Barrage on Ukraine: Overnight Assault

In a recent wave of overnight attacks, Russia launched 134 drones targeting Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept 67 drones, while 47 were diverted using electronic warfare. The attacks inflicted damage across six regions in Ukraine, according to a statement by Ukraine's air force on Telegram.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed 134 drones in a coordinated overnight assault on Ukraine, as confirmed by the Ukrainian air force on Wednesday.

Demonstrating resilience, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 67 of these drones, while utilizing electronic warfare tactics to redirect an additional 47. This effort minimized potential damage and disruption.

Despite these defensive measures, the attacks resulted in damage across six Ukrainian regions, heightening tensions and highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on the area.

