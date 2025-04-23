Russia's Drone Barrage on Ukraine: Overnight Assault
In a recent wave of overnight attacks, Russia launched 134 drones targeting Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept 67 drones, while 47 were diverted using electronic warfare. The attacks inflicted damage across six regions in Ukraine, according to a statement by Ukraine's air force on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:40 IST
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed 134 drones in a coordinated overnight assault on Ukraine, as confirmed by the Ukrainian air force on Wednesday.
Demonstrating resilience, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 67 of these drones, while utilizing electronic warfare tactics to redirect an additional 47. This effort minimized potential damage and disruption.
Despite these defensive measures, the attacks resulted in damage across six Ukrainian regions, heightening tensions and highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- drone
- attack
- air defense
- electronic warfare
- damage
- conflict
- overnight
- regions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Averting Kidney Damage: Key Habits to Avoid
"Damaged in two days": Kejriwal takes veiled dig at Delhi govt over power outage
Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain Over Undersea Cable Damage Amid Rising Tensions
Ukrainian Air Defense Counters Russian Drone Assault
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumphs Against Drone Assault