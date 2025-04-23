Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: Businessman's Honeymoon Turned Nightmare

Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman from Kanpur, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, while on vacation with his wife. The attack targeted tourists and left Shubham dead in front of his spouse, causing a devastating blow to the newlyweds and their family.

A devastating incident unfolded in Kashmir's Pahalgam as Shubham Dwivedi, a recently married businessman from Kanpur, was shot dead. The attack left 26 individuals dead, mainly tourists, marking one of the gravest civilian-targeted atrocities in the region.

Shubham, who owned a cement business and was on a holiday trip with family, was attacked while horse riding with his wife. Eyewitnesses reported that the couple was confronted by terrorists insisting on their identities before killing Shubham.

The distressing event has left Shubham's family grappling with shock and sorrow. The local authorities are collaborating with his family to ensure they receive the necessary support in the aftermath of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

