Maharashtra Mourns: 6 State Residents Among Victims in Kashmir Terrorist Attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that six residents of the state were among those killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He announced arrangements to bring back the bodies, while local ministers coordinate efforts to assist affected families and organize the return of other tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:54 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed his condolences following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including six from Maharashtra. Efforts are underway to repatriate the deceased and aid stranded tourists.

Two Maharashtra residents, Sanjay Lele and Dilip Disle, will have their bodies flown back to Mumbai from Srinagar via Air India. Similarly, Kaustubh Ganavate and Santosh Jagdale's remains will journey to Pune, while Hemant Joshi and Atul Mone will return to Mumbai via separate flights.

Ministers Ashish Shelar, Mangalprabhat Lodha, and Madhuri Misal are overseeing arrangements in Maharashtra, while Girish Mahajan heads to Srinagar. Local authorities are facilitating last rites and coordinating the return of tourists through special flights.

