Maharashtra Mourns: 6 State Residents Among Victims in Kashmir Terrorist Attack

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday expressed his condolences following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including six from Maharashtra. Efforts are underway to repatriate the deceased and aid stranded tourists.

Two Maharashtra residents, Sanjay Lele and Dilip Disle, will have their bodies flown back to Mumbai from Srinagar via Air India. Similarly, Kaustubh Ganavate and Santosh Jagdale's remains will journey to Pune, while Hemant Joshi and Atul Mone will return to Mumbai via separate flights.

Ministers Ashish Shelar, Mangalprabhat Lodha, and Madhuri Misal are overseeing arrangements in Maharashtra, while Girish Mahajan heads to Srinagar. Local authorities are facilitating last rites and coordinating the return of tourists through special flights.

