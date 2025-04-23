Left Menu

Fugitive's 26-Year Run Ends: Murder Suspect Caught

Vinod Kumar, wanted for a 1999 murder in Thane, Maharashtra, was captured after 26 years on the run. In a joint police operation, Kumar was arrested in his native village in Uttar Pradesh. He, with accomplices, was accused of the murder and kidnapping of a factory owner during a ransom attempt.

Updated: 23-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:15 IST
Vinod Kumar, a murder suspect on the run for 26 years, was finally apprehended in a collaborative operation by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police and Maharashtra Police, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

Kumar, hailing from Parsahetim village in Siddharthnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, was accused of committing a murder on May 28, 1999, in Thane district, Maharashtra. The arrest occurred in his native village on Tuesday afternoon.

The case registered against him includes charges of murder, kidnapping, extortion, robbery, criminal conspiracy, and acts carried out with common intent under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The apprehension was a result of extensive police efforts as Kumar had fled, living with relatives in Delhi for a period before finally settling back in his village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

