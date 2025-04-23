Heightened Security Measures Enforced in Capital Post-Kashmir Attack

In the wake of a tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives, authorities have intensified security measures across the national capital.

The Delhi Police, supported by paramilitary forces, have increased vigilance at critical sites, including the Pakistan High Commission, tourist attractions, and border checkpoints. This response aims to fortify public safety and prevent law and order breaches. Senior police officers will be monitoring these efforts closely.

Amid heightened security, the coinciding visit of US Vice-President J D Vance has prompted additional measures throughout the city, ensuring that all major markets and transit points are secure and under surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)