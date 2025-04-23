Supreme Court Stands in Silence: A Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

The Supreme Court on Wednesday honored the victims of a violent terror attack in Pahalgam by observing a moment of silence. This collective act of respect commenced at 2 pm, symbolizing the judiciary's solidarity with the victims and their families.

At the stroke of 1.59 pm, a siren heralded a cease in courtroom activities as judges, lawyers, and all present linked together in silence. This gesture was outlined in a circular from the apex court registry, mandating a pause in proceedings to remember those lost in the heinous act.

Simultaneously, members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and nearly 300 lawyers gathered on the court's lawn, staunchly condemning the attack. Assertions from the bar associations decried the attack as an affront to the values of humanity, as they stood united in support of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)