Left Menu

Supreme Court Stands in Silence: A Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

The Supreme Court paused to honor victims of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Judges, advocates, and litigants observed silence at 2 pm, while the Supreme Court Bar Association condemned the violence. A statement called the attack an assault on humanity and national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:34 IST
Supreme Court Stands in Silence: A Tribute to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday honored the victims of a violent terror attack in Pahalgam by observing a moment of silence. This collective act of respect commenced at 2 pm, symbolizing the judiciary's solidarity with the victims and their families.

At the stroke of 1.59 pm, a siren heralded a cease in courtroom activities as judges, lawyers, and all present linked together in silence. This gesture was outlined in a circular from the apex court registry, mandating a pause in proceedings to remember those lost in the heinous act.

Simultaneously, members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and nearly 300 lawyers gathered on the court's lawn, staunchly condemning the attack. Assertions from the bar associations decried the attack as an affront to the values of humanity, as they stood united in support of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025